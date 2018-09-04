These are the best jobs in Australia right now

Australia's technology, construction and health care industries all provide strong employment prospects for young professionals. But if you want to land the country's top growing job, you may just have to head back to the classroom.

That's according to new research from jobs search site Indeed, which found that teachers are seeing explosive growth in job openings in the country.

The study sought to determine Australia's best jobs, defined as those with good pay and strong demand from employers. After examining tens of thousands of job posts over the past three years, it found that "lead teacher" saw the steepest increase in new openings since 2014, placing it at the top of a list of 30 professions including tech developer and architect.

Each of the positions listed offers an average base salary of more than 80,000 Australian dollars (almost $60,000), and more than half exceed 100,000 Australian dollars. Here's the breakdown of the full list: