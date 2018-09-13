Americans are flocking to these 10 cities where jobs are plentiful and businesses are thriving

In many American cities, businesses are thriving. Not only are new ventures popping up, but they're able to sustain growth and create jobs.

CNBC Make It identified 10 cities where the number of businesses is increasing and the number of paid employees is going up using data from personal finance site MagnifyMoney's list of America's biggest "boomtowns."

Out of the top 50 "boomtowns," here are the top 10 places in the U.S. with the strongest business growth over the past five years. This category took into account number of establishments, number of paid employees per pay period and total receipts for non-employers.