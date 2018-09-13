VISIT CNBC.COM

Americans are flocking to these 10 cities where jobs are plentiful and businesses are thriving

In many American cities, businesses are thriving. Not only are new ventures popping up, but they're able to sustain growth and create jobs.

CNBC Make It identified 10 cities where the number of businesses is increasing and the number of paid employees is going up using data from personal finance site MagnifyMoney's list of America's biggest "boomtowns."

Out of the top 50 "boomtowns," here are the top 10 places in the U.S. with the strongest business growth over the past five years. This category took into account number of establishments, number of paid employees per pay period and total receipts for non-employers.

10. San Antonio, Texas

Business growth score: 64.5

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 11 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 17.4 percent
Final score: 55.7
Overall rank: 9

San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio, Texas

9. Denver, Colorado

Business growth score: 65.3

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 12.3 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 18.9 percent
Final score: 58.6
Overall rank: 6

Denver's economy is solid, and it has a strong, educated workforce. It also has the nation's fourth-largest concentration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) employees.
Denver's economy is solid, and it has a strong, educated workforce. It also has the nation’s fourth-largest concentration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) employees.

8. Fort Myers, Florida

Business growth score: 66.8

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 16.1 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 22.6 percent
Final score: 49.2
Overall rank: 17

Fort Myers, Florida.
Fort Myers, Florida.

7. Boise, Idaho

Business growth score: 67

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 11.8 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 18.8 percent
Final score: 56
Overall rank: 8

Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho

6. Orlando, Florida

Business growth score: 67.6

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 15.2 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 16.9 percent
Final score: 51.2
Overall rank: 14

Orlando Florida
5. Raleigh, North Carolina

Business growth score: 70.8

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 12.8 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 20.6 percent
Final score: 67.7
Overall rank: 3

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina

4. Charleston, South Carolina

Business growth score: 71.7

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 13.5 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 17 percent
Final score: 66.4
Overall rank: 4

Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina

3. Nashville, Tennessee

Business growth score: 72.9

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 10.4 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 20.6 percent
Final score: 60.7
Overall rank: 5

Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee

2. Austin, Texas

Business growth score: 93

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 21.1 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 23.7 percent
Final score: 87.8
Overall rank: 1

"Greetings from Austin" street art mural.
"Greetings from Austin" street art mural.

1. Provo, Utah

Business growth score: 95.1

Increase in number of businesses between 2011 and 2016: 19.7 percent
Increase in number of paid employees between 2011 and 2016: 29.6 percent
Final score: 75.7
Overall rank: 2

Provo, Utah.
Provo, Utah.

MagnifyMoney analyzed how the 100 largest metro areas in the country changed over a five-year period (between 2011 and 2016) across three categories: population and housing; workforce and earnings; and business growth. Cities could earn a possible score of 100 in each category, which were then averaged together for the final ranking. You can read the full methodology here.

