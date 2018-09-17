71 percent of the world's super rich live in these 10 countries

The U.S. has the highest number of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) residents, defined as those worth $30 million or more, in the world, as data firm Wealth-X highlights in a 2018 report.

The population of super-rich Americans stood at 79,595 in 2017. That's more than the combined total of the next five largest countries — Japan, China, Germany, Canada and France — and means that the U.S. now accounts for 31 percent of the world's UHNW population.

Here are the top 10 countries in the world for the super rich, as measured by the number of residents worth $30 million or more. Click on the chart to enlarge.