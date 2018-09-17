About two-thirds of American adults are concerned about not having enough money for retirement.

According to personal finance site NerdWallet, which surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults in June 2018, "only 32 percent of Americans say they're confident they'll have enough money saved for retirement by their desired retirement age based on their current rate of savings."

The concern makes sense when you look at the numbers: Americans have an average of $84,821 saved for retirement, and about a third of Americans have less than $5,000 socked away.

How do you know how much money is enough to last through your golden years? The answer is highly personal and depends on your lifestyle and spending habits, but there are a few basic guidelines to follow if you want to retire comfortably.

For starters, many experts, including co-founder of AE Wealth Management David Bach, say that if you set aside at least 10 percent of your income, you'll set yourself up to be fine. More is better: Bach adds that if you want to retire "rich," save 15 to 20 percent and, if you want to retire early, save 20 percent or more.