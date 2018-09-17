'I just do the best I can:' Victoria Beckham on juggling a fashion brand with family life

For any female entrepreneur out there struggling with the challenges of managing work alongside family and social duties, you're not alone — and pop star-turned-businesswoman Victoria Beckham can relate.

Speaking at this month's London Fashion Week, the fashion designer told CNBC's Tania Bryer that "it's not easy" juggling it all, but she enjoys her job and works hard for it.

"Everybody says, 'Do you ever freak out?' 'Yeah, absolutely,'" Beckham said Sunday. "We all do. When you're a working mum, you feel torn, you feel guilty, but I just do the best that I can do. My kids and (soccer star husband) David will always come first.

"But it is no different for me to how it is for other working women — that's why we need to support each other, first and foremost."

Beckham said that "there can never be too much support" when it comes to building a business while looking after a family. She added that she had "no time" for those who criticize women who seek to tackle the work-life balance in their own way.