If you think money and intelligence are all you need to be successful, think again.

According to entrepreneur Jim Cantrell, who worked with Elon Musk as part of SpaceX's founding team, these two factors comprise a small part of what it takes to achieve tremendous success.

"Intelligence is more of a tool that enables you to be successful rather than an ingredient itself," Cantrell writes in a Quora post that offers guidance on becoming successful, which was first published in Forbes.

As the head of SpaceX, one of Musk's most recent achievements came earlier this year when the aerospace company launched a rocket carrying a Tesla Roadster to space, making it the most powerful commercial rocket in the world.

Separately, SpaceX booked its first private passenger to fly around the moon aboard its BFR aircraft. The identity of the traveler was revealed at the company's California headquarters during an event Monday evening.

The Apollo mission in 1972 was the last manned voyage, one that only 24 other humans have ever made.

Though Cantrell is no longer employed at SpaceX, his years of experience advising billionaires and tech companies coupled with his extensive work under Musk, have presumably taught him what true success takes.

Success, he writes, relies on a "single simple formula" that's based on three things, which Bill Gates, Mark Cuban and Jeff Bezos seem to agree on as well: