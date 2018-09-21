This is the No. 1 thing Neil Patrick Harris hates to spend a lot of money on 

Neil Patrick Harris is a successful actor. For decades, he's starred in hits from 1989's "Doogie Howser, M.D.," to CBS's "How I Met Your Mother" and Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events." He even snagged a Tony in 2014 for his performance in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." All that fame comes with a fortune too — he raked in $18 million in 2014, according to Forbes.

But there is one surprising aspect of life that Harris is frugal about: home decor.

"I refuse to spend a lot of money on furniture or on home furnishings," Harris tells CNBC Make It, while co-hosting a Capital One Savor credit card launch even in Manhattan, New York on Sept. 13 with his husband, celebrity chef David Burtka.

"We have dogs and children...so as much as I appreciate that rug is really interesting and nice, I know that dogs will inevitably soil it and that children will spill on it," says Harris, who is dad with Burtka to 7-year-old twins Gideon and Harper.