A credit score is a measure of how trustworthy you are to financial institutions. It'scalculated based on payment history, how much you owe, your length of credit history, the types of credit you have and how often you apply for new credit. Paying bills on time and keeping your balances low counts for about 65 percent of your score.

"Everything else builds on those two factors," Rod Griffin, director of consumer education and awareness at Experian, tells CNBC Make It.

Among the many perks of a high credit score is a lower interest rate on a loan, whether you're borrowing to afford a house, a car or someone's college tuition. Scores in the "excellent" range qualify you for the best credit cards.

FICO scores range from around 300 to 850. An excellent score is one of 750 or above, while anything below 650 is problematic. And relatively small differences can add up. A score of around 780 could save you more than $10,000 in interest over the course of a 30-year mortgage compared to a score that's only 100 points lower.

Still, "if you're 700 or above, you'll generally be considered prime," says Griffin. "You may not get the best rates, but you'll typically qualify."

Don't miss:

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!