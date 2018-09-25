The average FICO credit score hit an all-time high this year, reaching 704 and continuing an upward trend that began about a decade ago. Scores are increasing because more people are checking their credit and staying informed, and because of new standards for how negative information on your report is handled.
But older folks still tend to have better scores.
Americans 60 and up have an average score of 747, the highest of any generation, while those between 18 and 29 have an average of 659. Each generation increased five points on average from a year ago. The exception: Americans in their 50s, whose scores increased an average of four points.