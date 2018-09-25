Getting a good night's rest isn't always as easy as it seems. That's why Oprah Winfrey and Arianna Huffington, two of the most influential women in media, have sought out expert help from psychologist and "sleep doctor" Michael Breus. His classic advice — as well as his unusual sleep hacks — can help anyone get the sleep they need.

The ideal amount of sleep is 7.5 hours nightly, or five 90-minute sleep cycles, says Breus, author of the book, "The Power of When." Unfortunately, many of us short-change our sleep, getting 6 hours or less, putting us at risk for heart disease, stroke and mental distress. Two-thirds of workers admit they would be better employees if they managed to get more shut-eye, according to a Glassdoor survey.

To get better rest, start building better habits, Breus tells the Daily Mail Australia. "The secret to sleep is to pay attention to what you're doing in those precious hours before bedtime," he says.