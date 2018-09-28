Grads at this college earn the most—and it's not MIT, Harvard or Stanford 

Going to a top college can really pay off. On average, graduates from the best schools in the country earn well over six-figures mid-way through their careers. But as the cost of college rises and wage growth remains stubbornly low, carefully deciding where to spend your college years has become more important than ever before.

Salary comparison site PayScale recently analyzed 2,646 associate and bachelor's degree-granting institutions throughout the U.S. in order to determine which students earned the most after graduation. When they looked at the median salaries of graduates who only had a bachelor's degree, they found that 10 colleges produced students with sky-high salaries five and 10 years into their careers.

Surprisingly, only two Ivy League schools made the list. In fact, the number one school for salary potential is a small liberal arts college with a total undergraduate enrollment of just 844.

Here are the 10 colleges where graduates earn the most, according to PayScale: