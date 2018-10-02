4 things to consider before sharing your phone number with a co-worker

Before you send that funny meme or photo to a co-worker, pause — even if it's from your personal phone.

Though a snarky text message can seem harmless (and discreet), there are plenty of examples of presumed-private communications impacting the careers of both the sender and recipient. Recently, the New York Times reported on a situation at City Ballet in which two dancers were fired after sharing photos of another dancer.

"I'm a big proponent of not putting anything in writing — whether that's in bits and bytes or on paper — that you would not want your spouse, parents or boss to see," Thomas P. Farley, a New York-based etiquette expert and speaker, tells CNBC Make It.

This is not to say that being friends with your colleagues is off the table, but you'll still want to be thoughtful about how you communicate digitally with the people you work with and for.

Here's what to consider before you hit send: