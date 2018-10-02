Thomas says the big financial risks he took that he now regrets are his investments in houses and cars. Rather than dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on a house, he says he wishes he would have looked at the cost benefit of renting, because you never know if you're going to get traded to a new team and have to move.

"The same goes with cars," he says. "You have to figure out how you are going to get one car from, say for instance, Seattle to Florida. Those are things you don't always think about."

He says that when many athletes sign contracts there's pressure not only to splurge on big-ticket items like houses and cars, but also to enter into business deals with family and friends. He explains that "sometimes you have good family members and friends you grew up with and you get this inclination to go all in and invest like 20 - 50 percent of your pay, but I'm a big believer that you shouldn't. We have seen detrimental stories about life savings being gone when a deal went under."

Thomas says athletes should invest in a trusted financial planner early in their career. He advises interviewing three to five people who have years of experience and can help you reach your financial goals.

While Thomas' advice is directed at athletes, it can be applied to other professionals as well.

"The effective outcome that I want for everyone, particularly early NFL players coming into the league with lucrative contracts, is to know about financial wealth planning," says Thomas. "We grow up in a team environment, and so you want to sit around the table with a diverse team that includes a CPA, a sports agent and a financial planner who you're confident in."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

The highest-paid player on every NFL team right now

The surprising thing former New York Giant Victor Cruz did with his first NFL paycheck

Here's what NFL star Chris Long spent his first big paycheck on