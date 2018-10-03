Self-made millionaire: Don't buy into the idea that '70 is the new retirement age'

"Don't assume that you've got an extra decade right now to save money because somebody else told you 70 is the new 60."

Rather than planning on working longer to set yourself up for your golden years, start saving more money now, he says: "The way you get the best return on retirement — I call this ROR — is you save, save, save, save, save … And you retire in your early 60s, able to afford it, and then you really go have the best years of your life."

Settling down in your 60s means "having the energy to finally do what you want to do when you want to do it," says Bach. "Will you have energy at 75? Yes, you will. But guess what? It won't be the same as you do when you're 65. Sixty to 75 are the 'go go years' in retirement; 75 to 85, it's the 'slower go' years; 85 to 100, it's often the 'won't go' years."

To ensure you're not working during the "slower go years" or the "won't go years," follow this formula to figure out how much you should have saved at every age in order to set yourself up for a comfortable retirement.

