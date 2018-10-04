4 overlooked perks of a high credit score Experian wants you to know about

Credit scores, as some observers have pointed out, are like adult GPAs. Like a good GPA, a good credit score unlocks opportunity — sometimes in surprising ways.

"Credit scores are used for a lot more reasons than people realize," Rod Griffin, director of consumer education and awareness at Experian, tells CNBC Make It.

Experian, along with Equifax and TransUnion, is one of the major credit bureaus that collects your financial data. Agencies like FICO and VantageScore then use their reports to issue your score.

FICO scores range from around 300 to 850. If you have a score of 700 or above, you're considered prime and will typically qualify for a loan. An excellent score of 750 or above will get you the best rates. Anything below around 650 is considered problematic.

"Understanding how credit reports are used will help [people] save money and help them be more financially successful," says Griffin.

While many of the perks of a high score, such as good loan rate, are well-known, others are taken advantage of less often. Here are four benefits of a high credit score Griffin says are overlooked.