This map shows which cities let you keep more of the money you make

Even if you make six figures, the amount of money you bring home each month depends a lot on where you live.
In cities like New York, for example, taxes are among the highest in the country, while in cities like Houston, taxes are far lower. That means your paycheck can go further in Texas, though it also means fewer tax dollars go to social services like public transportation, schools and roads.
To find out how much American workers are bringing home in various U.S. cities, financial website How Much calculated the total tax burden associated with living in different places using a federal paycheck calculator and a $100,000 baseline annual salary.