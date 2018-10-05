The Kavanaugh decision might have cost businesses $9 billion — so far

U.S. Senate could vote as early as Saturday on whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. This weekend vote might save businesses big bucks. The decision has transfixed the nation and might have already cost employers billions.

HR consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas typically calculates the productivity costs of top sporting events like the NCAA tournament. However, as workers have been consumed with the controversial confirmation hearings, the firm lent its savvy to how this important historical moment is impacting workers and businesses.

The firm estimated that approximately 70 million people watched or read about the September 27 hearing on their work computers, cell phones and televisions. Some spent nearly 2 to 3 hours of their work day last week focused on the testimony, it said, leading to a loss of U.S. nearly $1.8 billion per hour as workers followed the news.

Since then, as employees have debated the case or refreshed their browsers for updates, the total loss to employers has grown to a total of $8.8 billion, according to the firm. It also expects that workers will spend about one to two hours focusing on today's cloture motion and other news in advance of the final vote.

The firm's calculation is based, in part, on an average hourly wage of $25.39 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and that agency's estimation that only around 80 percent of workers are at their jobs on any given weekday.

It also factors in the number of workers who use the Internet at work — just more than 90 million, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration — and other data on the share of workers who use the Internet at work and are interested in politics.