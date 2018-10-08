Warren Buffett said LeBron James has a 'money mind' — here's why

James' 'money mind,' in part, is an approach. Despite an impoverished upbringing in the inner city, he's became one of the top paid athletes with $85.5 million in earnings. Unlike other players, James never saw basketball as a job but as a business opportunity. As he was quoted in the Wall Street Journal, "The first time I stepped onto an NBA court I became a businessman."

He's invested that money into a range of businesses and philanthropic efforts. In addition to co-founding the digital media platform Uninterrupted, which raised $15.8 million in 2015, James was an early backer of Beats Headphones. When the company sold to Apple for $3 billion, James reportedly earned $30 million. Eventually, he plans to own an NBA team.

He's careful with his money and even his former teammates count on him for money advice. He and his teammates have even been known to split the bill at dinner. Player Iman Shumpersaid, "We're smart about our coins, man. If I ever wanted to have someone on the team invest my money, it'd be LeBron."

James is careful of where he invests, too, and has made good choices, according to Buffett. "He can separate out the cream from the crap, and you get more of the latter proposed to you than you do of the former," said Buffett to USA Today. "You really have to be able to suss it out."

James also has a powerful memory and pairs it with strategic thinking. Even as a child playing video games, he'd memorize the joystick and button combinations long before these hacks could be easily found on Google. As a result, he'd win every time.