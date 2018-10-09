VISIT CNBC.COM

This is the most expensive car to rent in America—it's $20,000 a day 

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse WRC
Source: Bugatti | Facebook
Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse WRC

A Bugatti – the French luxury car — isn't cheap to own.

There are only three models — Veyron, Chiron and Divo — and the prices range from $1.7 million to $3 million. In September, the new Divo hypercar sold out in one day, with the hefty price tag of $5.8 million. If you buy a Veyron, the least expensive model, you can expect to pay $20,000 to $25,000 for an annual oil change.

Think that's outrageous? It's also what it would cost you to rent a Veyron for a day.

Thomas Lohnes | Getty Images

The day rate for the Bugatti Veyron is $20,000 to $25,000, including taxes, which is about the price of a new Toyota Camry. It's the most expensive car rental in America, according to Royalty Exotic Cars, a luxury car specialist and rental company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, where you can rent the Bugatti Veyron.

"Our Bugatti Veyron Mansory Edition is priced the way it is because of the name behind the vehicle," CEO Houston Crosta tells CNBC Make It. "A Bugatti is not something you can walk into your local Enterprise or Hertz and rent. The Bugatti depreciates at almost $1,500 per mile driven, which is why we limit the car to 100 miles per day. Putting a ton of miles on a Bugatti can kill the resale value and ultimately depreciate the car to nothing."

Floyd Mayweather’s 2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport failed to sell at the Scottsdale auctions.
Source: Barrett-Jackson
Floyd Mayweather's 2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport failed to sell at the Scottsdale auctions.

Even if you have $40,000 to $50,000 to drop on a Bugatti rental for a weekend in Vegas, you'll be carefully vetted.

"We normally do not rent out the Bugatti to anyone that can walk in with $20,000 because there are many factors that play into the rental," says Costa. "Does the renter have proper insurance that will cover the actual cash value of this car? Does the renter have the wealth or resources to cover the Bugatti in case the insurance company decides to not pay? While the vehicle is meant to be driven and we do encourage driving the Bugatti, productions companies, conventions and film crews tend to have business insurance policies that properly insure the Bugatti. With that being said, rentals that don't drive many miles minimize the risk of accidents do not depreciate the car."

The Bugatti at Royalty Exotic Cars is a "1 of 1 car," which means that the vehicle was only made once, according to Costa. "Yes, there are other Bugatti Veyrons, but there are no other Bugatti Veyron Mansory Editions. Mansory built the full carbon fiber body kit for the car in a basket weave pattern that is unique to our vehicle. Our showroom houses our Bugatti and it is physically here to rent, take pictures of and experience."

MPH Club in Miami, Florida, also has a Bugatti available as a rental. MPH doesn't own the car, but acts as a broker for the vehicle, which rents for $25,000 a day.

"Very seldom do people reach out to rent the car recreationally and it's mostly used in shoots," a rep at MPH Club tells CNBC Make It. "We get a security deposit of $150,000 to $250,000 on that car. At the end of the day, it's a Bugatti."

These are the best tips to follow when selling your car
These are the best tips to follow when selling your car   

