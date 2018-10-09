This is the most expensive car to rent in America—it's $20,000 a day 

Even if you have $40,000 to $50,000 to drop on a Bugatti rental for a weekend in Vegas, you'll be carefully vetted.

"We normally do not rent out the Bugatti to anyone that can walk in with $20,000 because there are many factors that play into the rental," says Costa. "Does the renter have proper insurance that will cover the actual cash value of this car? Does the renter have the wealth or resources to cover the Bugatti in case the insurance company decides to not pay? While the vehicle is meant to be driven and we do encourage driving the Bugatti, productions companies, conventions and film crews tend to have business insurance policies that properly insure the Bugatti. With that being said, rentals that don't drive many miles minimize the risk of accidents do not depreciate the car."

The Bugatti at Royalty Exotic Cars is a "1 of 1 car," which means that the vehicle was only made once, according to Costa. "Yes, there are other Bugatti Veyrons, but there are no other Bugatti Veyron Mansory Editions. Mansory built the full carbon fiber body kit for the car in a basket weave pattern that is unique to our vehicle. Our showroom houses our Bugatti and it is physically here to rent, take pictures of and experience."

MPH Club in Miami, Florida, also has a Bugatti available as a rental. MPH doesn't own the car, but acts as a broker for the vehicle, which rents for $25,000 a day.

"Very seldom do people reach out to rent the car recreationally and it's mostly used in shoots," a rep at MPH Club tells CNBC Make It. "We get a security deposit of $150,000 to $250,000 on that car. At the end of the day, it's a Bugatti."

