Ferrari just unveiled sports cars that have no roof or windshields and run on the most powerful engine the company has built, according to the luxury car-maker.

The Monza SP1 and SP2, the first models in a new concept of limited-edition series called Icona announced on Sept. 17, can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and zero to 124 miles per hour in 7.9 seconds.

They have a max speed of 186 miles per hour — a speed only experienced by Formula 1 drivers, according to Ferrari.