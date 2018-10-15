Most of us have heard someone toss this one around, as in, "That's a great idea, but we just don't have the bandwidth for it right now."
Welch says this is one of her least favorite buzzwords, because it's usually used to "gloss over your real reason for saying 'no.'" Rather than beating around the bush, you should be honest about why something can't take place and simply say some version of:
- "That idea doesn't fit our strategy."
- "We don't have the money."
- "Our competitors already do that better than we do."
Regardless of how bad the truth hurts, Welch says that everyone prefers to hear it.
"I could go on and on, because, honestly, all buzzwords are bad," she says. "Fight like crazy to banish them from your vocabulary, and you might be surprised how truly empowered you become."
Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.
Video by
Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
More from Suzy Welch:
This is the big secret no one ever tells you about quitting your job
The crucial career lesson I learned from Bob Woodward
These are the only 4 reasons to get an MBA right now