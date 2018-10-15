When discussing upcoming meetings, complicated projects or even a workplace conflict, it's easy to fall back on well-worn phrases to get your point across. But according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, this indirect and confusing language can easily do more harm than good.

"Business jargon is pretty much meaningless," she tells CNBC Make It. "I mean, 'shifting paradigm' — really?"

Below, Welch highlights four business buzzwords that you should strip from your vocabulary today: