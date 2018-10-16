Here's how much you should have saved by 40

By the time you hit 40, you could be about halfway to retirement. Are your savings where you want them to be?

Americans aged 40-49 with a 401(k) had an average balance of $103,500 as of the second quarter of 2018, according to data from Fidelity, the nation's largest retirement-plan provider. On average, individuals were contributing 8.4 percent of their paychecks while employers were matching 4.6 percent, putting the total savings rate for 40-somethings with 401(k)s at 13 percent.

While they're off to a good start, MagnifyMoney reports that the median Gen X household has only $15,780 in total savings.

In short, many Americans need to further prioritize saving, if they can: Experts say you should have at least three to six months' worth of living expenses in an emergency fund and also be on your way to saving $1 million for retirement.

Here's exactly how much should you have saved by the time you enter your 40s.