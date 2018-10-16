Money is flooding into these 10 industries that are adding jobs and thriving

Which industries are expected to thrive and grow the most over the next decade? Small-business financial solutions company Fundera analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, market research firms and investment firms to find out.

Technology, unsurprisingly, comes out on top. "Technology is at the heart of nearly everything we do and experience these days," Fundera reports. Tech companies outperformed other industries "across the board" in Fundera's analysis.

"A decade ago, tech investors mainly invested money in communication tools, social networks, and software as a service," the report says. "Now, the universe of companies that call themselves technology companies has grown tremendously."

Health and energy place second and third in the ranking, respectively. The health industry secures nearly a quarter of total venture capital investments, and the energy sector is poised to see revenues grow more than 8 percent over the next decade, according to the report.

If you're planning to start a new business, or to join one that's expected to flourish, here are the top 10 booming industries.