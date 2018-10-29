Paris Hilton's former LA mansion is for sale for $4.8 million — take a look inside 

A home once owned by heiress and entrepreneur Paris Hilton is for sale for $4.8 million.

The 1926-built mansion in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California is being sold furnished, according to the listing, including Hilton's custom furniture. The 3,064-square-foot home is perched on a with city views, and it has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a guest quarters, a cinema and more.

Hilton was living in the home from 2003 to 2007, according to the agency listing the property, and it was featured in her reality show, "The Simple Life, which aired for five seasons, staring in 2003. Hilton sold the home in 2007 for $3.8 million.

Take a look inside.

There is a living area with chandelier and a mirrored bar.