VISIT CNBC.COM

Make It

Make It

Gravediggers earn $30,700 a year—here's how much other creepy jobs pay 

Scott MacBride | Getty Images

As Halloween rolls around, workers across the country will be bringing fall-themed treats into the office, participating in company costume contests and indulging their creepiest sensibilities with scary movies.

But for some, spooky isn't seasonal. CNBC Make It took a look at some of the spookiest professions on job site Pay Scale and found that there are lots of opportunities for those interested in all things eerie, frightening and mysterious:

 Image Source | Getty Images

Butcher

Job description: A person who slaughters animals and prepares meat.
Median pay: $31,100
Education level needed: High school

Cemetery manager

Job description: Cemetery managers oversee the maintenance and administration of burial grounds and graveyards.
Median pay: $45,900
Education level needed: High school

Coroner

Job description: Coroners investigate the manner or cause of a death of deceased people.
Median pay: $49,700
Education level needed: High school

Exterminator

Job description: Exterminators use chemical solutions, powders, gases and other methods to eliminate and prevent pests.
Median pay: $34,500
Education level needed: High school

Forensic scientist

Job description: A forensic scientist is typically a person with a medical background who investigates deaths and injuries as a part of a wider criminal investigation. This can include collecting evidence from crime scenes and conducting DNA examinations.
Median pay: $54,100
Education level needed: Bachelor's degree

Team Static | Getty Images

Funeral director/mortician

Job description: A funeral director, otherwise known as a mortician, deals with the logistical and business aspects of a funeral including embalming and cremating dead bodies.
Median pay: $46,600
Education level needed: Associate degree and/or bachelor's degree

Gravedigger

Job description: A gravedigger digs graves for the dead.
Median pay: $30,700
Education level needed: High school

Hazardous waste shipper

Job description: Hazardous waste professionals handle toxic and unsafe substances and maintain their proper disposal.
Median pay: $42,100
Education level needed: High school

Phlebotomist

Job description: A person who collects, tests and delivers blood samples.
Median pay: $31,200
Education level needed: Certificate

Sewage plant operator

Job description: Manages waste sites and overseas toxic chemicals.
Median pay: $42,300
Education level needed: High school

Taxidermist

Job description: Preserve or prepare dead animals for a range of purposes including research and medical.
Median pay: $35,900
Education level needed: High school

Forensic scientist was the job that paid the most on PayScale's list with workers reporting a median annual salary of $54,100. Forensic scientists out-earned their creepy counterparts in part because workers need a at least a bachelor's degree in order to enter this field.

Morticians are also often required to have a college degree of some kind, and phlebotomists often must earn a certificate.

The remaining jobs on PayScale's list did not require education beyond high school, which is reflected in their relatively low salaries. For instance, workers can make about $30,000 a year as a butcher or gravedigger, but earning a degree may help them break into a career with a higher earning potential.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

We went to New York Comic Con to find out how cosplayers live IRL
We went to New York Comic Con to find out how cosplayers live IRL   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...