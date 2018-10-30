Gravediggers earn $30,700 a year—here's how much other creepy jobs pay 

Job description: Preserve or prepare dead animals for a range of purposes including research and medical.

Median pay: $35,900

Education level needed: High school

Forensic scientist was the job that paid the most on PayScale's list with workers reporting a median annual salary of $54,100. Forensic scientists out-earned their creepy counterparts in part because workers need a at least a bachelor's degree in order to enter this field.

Morticians are also often required to have a college degree of some kind, and phlebotomists often must earn a certificate.

The remaining jobs on PayScale's list did not require education beyond high school, which is reflected in their relatively low salaries. For instance, workers can make about $30,000 a year as a butcher or gravedigger, but earning a degree may help them break into a career with a higher earning potential.

