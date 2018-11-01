Jillesa Gebhardt, a research scientist at SurveyMonkey, tells CNBC Make It that when considering the survey's findings, she's most surprised by the amount of people who didn't believe a gap existed in their own organization.

"It's like there is a sense of denial," she says. "It's the idea that, 'This pay gap exist and it's unfortunate, but I wouldn't work for a company that does this.'"

Sarah Cho, SurveyMonkey's research director, says that one way to ensure women are, in fact, receiving equal pay and treatment is for companies to place just as much emphasis on inclusion as they do on diversity.

"Our research has shown that even if companies do a great job with creating a diverse workforce, they fall short with making it inclusive," says Cho. "What we have seen is that minority workers at many companies feel they are not included and they feel the hiring decisions, promotion decisions and pay decisions are not fair or transparent. And so I think one thing that companies can do is make sure they are transparent about those numbers, and transparent about fostering an inclusive culture."

One organization making headway in creating more inclusive workplaces is software company Intuit. Women at Intuit earn an average of 99.4 cents to every dollar earned by white men, and minorities at the company earn 99.1 cents for every dollar earned by white men.

Jimena Almendares, Intuit's VP of Global Expansion and head of the Latinx network, says she's proud of her company's efforts towards closing that gap. In addition to measuring salary numbers twice a year, she says Intuit also places a lot of emphasis on mentoring and development, so employees can progress professionally.