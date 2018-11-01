Eleven months into 2018, Latina Women's Equal Pay Day has finally arrived.
Nov. 1 marks the point at which Latina women have earned as much as white men earned in 2017. Latina women earn 47 percent less than white men, or 53 cents for every dollar a white man earns. Recognition of their equal pay day falls nine months after Asian-American Women's Equal Pay Day in February, seven months after White Women's Equal Pay Day in April, three months after Black Women's Equal Pay Day in August and two months after Native-American Women's Equal Pay Day in September.
But despite symbolic recognition of this day, there's still a lack of awareness around the pay gap Latina women face.
A new report released by SurveyMonkey and LeanIn found that 30 percent of Americans say they are not aware that Latinas are paid less than white men. Roughly 57 percent of people who are aware of this pay gap underestimate its size.
Forty-two percent of Americans think that Latinas and white women are paid equally. When asked specifically about their own workplaces, 75 percent of working Americans assert that no pay gap exists between Latina and white women at their company.