3 steps to negotiating your next pay raise

Negotiating a pay raise can be tough.

Whether you're starting a new job, or looking for a boost from your current employer, you need to tread carefully. Go in too hard and you may burn your bridges; go in too soft and you could miss your chance.

Yet, experts suggest now could be the time to give it a shot. With unemployment in the U.S. at its lowest level since 1969, employees today are in their strongest position in years to negotiate a raise, according to Martha Gimbel, director of economic research at job search site Indeed.

"Employers don't have the same ability to be as picky as they were five to six years ago," Gimbel told CNBC Make It last month. "If you are looking to walk into your boss's office to ask for a raise, now is probably a pretty good time."

So just how should you go about it? Oliver Cooke, executive director at New York City recruitment firm Selby Jennings, told CNBC Make It it comes down to three steps.