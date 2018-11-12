Here's how much money you should have saved by 35

Fidelity, the nation's largest retirement-plan provider, recommends having the equivalent of twice your annual salary saved. That means, if you earn $50,000 per year, by your 35th birthday, you should have around $100,000 socked away.

These should be funds you've allocated for the future, including anything in a retirement account such as a 401(k) or Roth IRA and any company match. You can also include other amounts you have in long-term investments in index funds or with robo-advisers.

To get to that number, Fidelity recommends saving 15 percent of your annual income between what you put away and what percentage, if any, your employer matches. And make sure to invest these funds instead of leaving them in a traditional low-interest savings account. "If you only saved money in an account that got no return, you'd have to save a lot more to reach your goal," Meghan Murphy, a VP at Fidelity, tells CNBC Make It.