Amazon is set to hire 50,000 for HQ2. This ex-employee reveals how to ace the interview

Amazon is on the cusp of revealing the location of its hotly anticipated second headquarters.

While the location — or locations — of the so-called HQ2 has yet been revealed, the expansion is set to usher in a new era of growth at the tech giant as it seeks to expand its workforce by almost 10 percent. Amazon has said it will invest more than $5 billion over almost two decades to expand its 613,000-strong workforce by 50,000.

That build-out will offer opportunities aplenty for the tens of thousands of techies who dream of working at the tech behemoth. But, with the typical Amazon job posting receiving thousands of applications, and the average salary of the new roles expected to be more than $100,000, competition is set to be fierce.

So, it's important to figure out how you can get ahead of the crowd.

One person who understands that better than most is Sandi Lin. Between 2011 and 2013, she conducted thousands of interviews at the company's Seattle HQ in her role as an Amazon "bar raiser."

The position, which is held in addition to an employee's regular role, is designed to make sure every new hire raise the talent bar across the company, while ensuring a fair final decision-making process. The idea is that they can provide a layer of objectivity to the hiring process in departments outside of their own, Amazon confirmed to CNBC Make It.

"It's sort of like a secret society," said Lin, noting that employees can express an interest in the role, but typically they're "tapped" for it.

Usually only half of the employees who join the three-month program make it through to become an official bar raiser. But, for those who do, it provides a unique insight into the Amazon interview process, as Lin explained to CNBC Make It.

That process can be broken down into four main steps: