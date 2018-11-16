These are the 20 best things to buy on Black Friday 

With Black Friday comes a fury of discounts. But sorting out which are actually good deals — and which are just hype — can be tricky.

Personal finance website WalletHub analyzed deals happening on Black Friday, Nov. 23. The report highlights not only this year's top categories but also the top product deals overall.

For its analysis, WalletHub looked at the prices of a variety of items on Amazon between Oct. 19 and Nov. 15. Then, it analyzed the advertised Black Friday 2018 prices for the same items to determine the "Black Friday Price." Deals that didn't have calculable percentage markdowns were excluded. Items were ranked by the overall difference in their prices between the dates.

Overall, it found that the best categories for deals on Black Friday are jewelry; books, movies and music; consumer packaged goods (items like food and cosmetics); video games for software and furniture. Meanwhile, the worst product categories for Black Friday deals are apparel and accessories, appliances, consumers electronics and computers and phones.

These items — from headphones to computers and toys — are the best Black Friday deals overall, according to WalletHub (in no particular order):﻿

Kef Porsche design over-ear noise canceling headphones

Store: Newegg

Pre-Black Friday price: $669

Black Friday price after discount: $100

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $569

HP Envy desktop computer

Store: HP

Pre-Black Friday price: $1,390

Black Friday price after discount: $1,100

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $290

ASUS- TUF gaming laptop

Store: Best Buy

Pre-Black Friday price: $1,200

Black Friday price after discount: $1,000

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $200

Samsung 7.4 ft. electric dryer

Store: JC Penny

Pre-Black Friday price: $1,060

Black Friday price after discount: $695

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $365

Samsung 55" smart TV

Store: Meijer

Pre-Black Friday price: $621

Black Friday price after discount: $400

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $221

CAP Barbell Olympic grip weight set

Store: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Pre-Black Friday price: $399

Black Friday price after discount: $140

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $259﻿

HP Pavilion convertible laptop

Store: Staples

Pre-Black Friday price: $831

Black Friday price after discount: $590

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $241

Xbox One Minecraft Creators bundle

Store: Microsoft

Pre-Black Friday price: $300

Black Friday price after discount: $199

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $101

WWE 2K19 Xbox One

Store: Best Buy

Pre-Black Friday price: $54

Black Friday price after discount: $30

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $24

Kenmore Elite microwave

Store: Sears

Pre-Black Friday price: $759

Black Friday price after discount: $430

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $329

Apple iPad (6th generation) 32GB

Store: Walmart

Pre-Black Friday price: $349

Black Friday price after discount: $249

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $100

Shark Rocket ultra light deluxe vacuum

Store: Shopko

Pre-Black Friday price: $348

Black Friday price after discount: $230

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $118﻿

Netgear Nighthawk smart Wi-Fi router

Store: Costco

Pre-Black Friday price: $249

Black Friday price after discount: $130

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $119

Seiko Men's Solar Chronograph stainless steel bracelet watch

Store: Macy's

Pre-Black Friday price: $281

Black Friday price after discount: $149

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $132

Realspace Tresswell bonded leather high-back chair

Store: Office Depot and OfficeMax

Pre-Black Friday price: $198

Black Friday price after discount: $80

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $118

Bissell little green portable deep cleaner

Store: Target

Pre-Black Friday price: $160

Black Friday price after discount: $50

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $110

24V Disney princess carriage ride on

Store: Walmart

Pre-Black Friday price: $425

Black Friday price after discount: $298

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $127

Lifetime 20' x 8' outdoor storage shed building

Store: Sam's Club

Pre-Black Friday price: $3,000

Black Friday price after discount: $1,999

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $1,001

Osaki OS-4000 massage chair

Store: BJ's

Pre-Black Friday price: $1,999

Black Friday price after discount: $1,600

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $399

Werner 20 ft. extension ladder

Store: Ace Hardware

Pre-Black Friday price: $366

Black Friday price after discount: $120

Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $246

You can find WalletHub's full report, methodology and more details about the best deals overall here.

