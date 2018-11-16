These are the 20 best things to buy on Black Friday 

With Black Friday comes a fury of discounts. But sorting out which are actually good deals — and which are just hype — can be tricky.
Personal finance website WalletHub analyzed deals happening on Black Friday, Nov. 23. The report highlights not only this year's top categories but also the top product deals overall.
For its analysis, WalletHub looked at the prices of a variety of items on Amazon between Oct. 19 and Nov. 15. Then, it analyzed the advertised Black Friday 2018 prices for the same items to determine the "Black Friday Price." Deals that didn't have calculable percentage markdowns were excluded. Items were ranked by the overall difference in their prices between the dates.
Overall, it found that the best categories for deals on Black Friday are jewelry; books, movies and music; consumer packaged goods (items like food and cosmetics); video games for software and furniture. Meanwhile, the worst product categories for Black Friday deals are apparel and accessories, appliances, consumers electronics and computers and phones.
These items — from headphones to computers and toys — are the best Black Friday deals overall, according to WalletHub (in no particular order):
Kef Porsche design over-ear noise canceling headphones
Store: Newegg
Pre-Black Friday price: $669
Black Friday price after discount: $100
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $569
HP Envy desktop computer
Store: HP
Pre-Black Friday price: $1,390
Black Friday price after discount: $1,100
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $290
ASUS- TUF gaming laptop
Store: Best Buy
Pre-Black Friday price: $1,200
Black Friday price after discount: $1,000
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $200
Samsung 7.4 ft. electric dryer
Store: JC Penny
Pre-Black Friday price: $1,060
Black Friday price after discount: $695
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $365
Samsung 55" smart TV
Store: Meijer
Pre-Black Friday price: $621
Black Friday price after discount: $400
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $221
CAP Barbell Olympic grip weight set
Store: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Pre-Black Friday price: $399
Black Friday price after discount: $140
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $259
HP Pavilion convertible laptop
Store: Staples
Pre-Black Friday price: $831
Black Friday price after discount: $590
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $241
Xbox One Minecraft Creators bundle
Store: Microsoft
Pre-Black Friday price: $300
Black Friday price after discount: $199
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $101
WWE 2K19 Xbox One
Store: Best Buy
Pre-Black Friday price: $54
Black Friday price after discount: $30
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $24
Kenmore Elite microwave
Store: Sears
Pre-Black Friday price: $759
Black Friday price after discount: $430
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $329
Apple iPad (6th generation) 32GB
Store: Walmart
Pre-Black Friday price: $349
Black Friday price after discount: $249
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $100
Shark Rocket ultra light deluxe vacuum
Store: Shopko
Pre-Black Friday price: $348
Black Friday price after discount: $230
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $118
Netgear Nighthawk smart Wi-Fi router
Store: Costco
Pre-Black Friday price: $249
Black Friday price after discount: $130
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $119
Seiko Men's Solar Chronograph stainless steel bracelet watch
Store: Macy's
Pre-Black Friday price: $281
Black Friday price after discount: $149
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $132
Realspace Tresswell bonded leather high-back chair
Store: Office Depot and OfficeMax
Pre-Black Friday price: $198
Black Friday price after discount: $80
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $118
Bissell little green portable deep cleaner
Store: Target
Pre-Black Friday price: $160
Black Friday price after discount: $50
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $110
24V Disney princess carriage ride on
Store: Walmart
Pre-Black Friday price: $425
Black Friday price after discount: $298
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $127
Lifetime 20' x 8' outdoor storage shed building
Store: Sam's Club
Pre-Black Friday price: $3,000
Black Friday price after discount: $1,999
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $1,001
Osaki OS-4000 massage chair
Store: BJ's
Pre-Black Friday price: $1,999
Black Friday price after discount: $1,600
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $399
Werner 20 ft. extension ladder
Store: Ace Hardware
Pre-Black Friday price: $366
Black Friday price after discount: $120
Additional discount for waiting until Black Friday: $246
You can find WalletHub's full report, methodology and more details about the best deals overall here.
