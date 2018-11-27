Tim Cook wakes up at 4 a.m.—here's the rest of the morning routine that sets him up for success

Next, Cook gets in some morning exercise. "I go to the gym and work out for an hour," he says, "because it keeps my stress at bay."

Cook, who once described himself as a "fitness nut" in a Fortune interview, has a morning routine similar to those of many other successful leaders. In fact, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg and Richard Branson have all talked about the importance of waking up early to exercise.

"I seriously doubt that I would have been as successful in my career (and happy in my personal life) if I hadn't always placed importance on my health and fitness," Branson once wrote in a blog post.

And like lots of less famous folks, Cook is trying to use his smartphone less than he currently does, with the help of the iPhone's new Screen Time feature. "My notifications are declining, the number of times I pick up a device are declining and the only reason they are is because we built this functionality into our operating system and I now know what I was doing," he told Axios.

In October, Chris Bailey, author of "Hyperfocus: How to Be More Productive in a World of Distractions," shared a few suggestions with CNBC Make It for those looking to kick a smartphone addiction, including putting the phone in grayscale, disabling notifications and leaving it in airplane mode for several hours each day. According to Bailey, for every minute you spend taming the many phone-related distractions you face, you gain an extra 10 minutes in productivity.

