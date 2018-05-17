10 highly successful people who wake up before 6 a.m.

Waking up can be one of the most difficult and dreaded parts of going to work. But for some of the most successful people in art, business and sports, rising early is key to their success.

Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his mornings at 3:45 a.m., Ellevest CEO and co-founder Sallie Krawcheck wakes at 4 a.m. and Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Indra Nooyi have been known to rise at the crack of dawn.

Benjamin Spall, author of "My Morning Routine: How Successful People Start Every Day Inspired" and founding editor of my morning routine.com has spoken with hundreds of successful figures about their morning regimens. "It's not a coincidence that all of these people these people have routines," he tells CNBC Make It.

While Spall says the biggest predictor of success is simply having a steady routine, it cannot be ignored that many of the most successful figures in his book wake up early — as in, before-6-a.m.-early.

Here are 10 successful people who wake with (or before) the sun: