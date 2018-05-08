As the president of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, Ed Catmull has a lot on his plate. He oversees one of the most lucrative animation studios in the world and has the responsibility of carrying on the legacy of none other than Steve Jobs.

In order to juggle all of this, Catmull has a strict morning routine. In "My Morning Routine: How Successful People Start Every Day Inspired" by Benjamin Spall and Michael Xander, Catmull describes his long-standing routine in detail. "I have been doing this for many many years," he says. "The only changes are that my schedule is busier now."