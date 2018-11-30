Taco Bell is giving away $21 million in college scholarships—and they don't care about SATs or GPA

Taco Bell wants to help send you to college.

The Taco Bell Foundation, has announced that it will be giving away more than $21 million in college scholarships by 2021. To apply, students must submit a two-minute video describing their passion. That's it — no grades, essays or test scores required.

Earning a college degree gives you a serious advantage in the workforce. College graduates consistently out-earn workers with just a high school diploma and, according to the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce 65 percent of all jobs in the American economy will require education beyond high school by 2020.

But most Americans struggle to cover the cost of college and philanthropic efforts like Taco Bell's have become increasingly common among major corporations interested in appealing to young consumers. While vacation giveaways and celebrity endorsements used to be tried-and-true marketing techniques for brands, efforts like Taco Bell's reflect changing priorities. In February, Natural Light announced that it would be giving away $1,000,000 to help grads pay off student loans.