When it comes to spending money, Howie Mandel, host and executive producer of CNBC's "Deal or No Deal," has a key rule that he says keeps his finances in order: no gambling.

"I don't gamble with money," he tells CNBC Make It. He likes to keep what's in a savings account in a savings account, he says, following the idea that you "don't put anything down that, if it totally goes away, your life would be any different."

That conservative nature, Mandel admits, would likely make him "one of the worst contestants ever" on "Deal or No Deal," where those who participate must often take big risks to win.

"In my mind," he says, "if I showed up for 10 minutes and somebody said, 'The banker is now offering you $15,000'? Deal. You're handing me $15,000! There's a chance I could tank on the next couple of openings, there's a chance I'll never see the million dollars."

He'd rather stick with a sure thing. "The guarantee you put in front of me is $15,000? I'll take it," he says.