Water utility firm beats Google, Salesforce and SAP in Glassdoor ranking of best places to work in the UK

An Anglian Water official delivers water to residents in Northampton following a contamination scare.
Rui Vieira - PA Images | PA Images | Getty Images
A water utilities group operating in the east of England has been crowned the best place to work in the U.K. for 2019, according to jobs website Glassdoor.

Anglian Water topped a list of companies seen as strategically investing in work culture and growth opportunities. It is the only utility firm to feature in the top 10. Technology, consulting and finance companies are commonplace across Glassdoor's 50 Best Places to Work 2019 list. Google, which headed the U.K. list for 2018, dropped to number 13 this year.

Glassdoor examined the feedback that U.K.-based employees provide on its site, alongside the numerical ratings, which are on a scale from one to five, from the past year.

With more than 830,000 companies assessed on Glassdoor worldwide, the top 10 firms far surpassed the average rating of 3.4, with each receiving a rating of 4.4 or above.

CNBC Make It takes a look at the top 10.

10. Royal London

Founded in 1861, Royal London describes itself as the largest mutual life, pensions and investment business in the U.K. At present, the company has 3,000-plus members of staff, located across six offices in the U.K. and Ireland. The firm has its own "people promise" initiative, comprising of four core values, which look to offer employees a place that is inclusive, responsible, fulfilling and enjoyable.

9. Taylor Wimpey

As one of the U.K.'s largest house-building businesses, Taylor Wimpey has moved up considerably from 15 in last year's ranking.

General view of workman at a Taylor Wimpey housing development in Calverton, Nottinghamshire. 
Rui Vieira - PA Images | PA Images | Getty Images
With a corporate aim to draw in and keep hold of the best individuals in the housing industry, Taylor Wimpey aspires to create a trustworthy, competitive and supportive employee network. Employees have described the firm as one that offers a fantastic environment with great culture, according to Glassdoor reviews.

8. SAP

The German-based software group is a firm favorite among many of Glassdoor's rankings, featuring in five of the "best places to work" lists published this month. While it serves over 413,000 customers worldwide, SAP is keen on finding dreamers, doers and thinkers to keep operations running and thriving. With around 94,900 workers, it offers various benefits including health care coverage (dental, vision and more) and retirement planning.

7. Hiscox

Another insurer to make a top 10 appearance is Hiscox, a company that's focused on challenging the traditional norms seen in its industry. Describing its team as full of "smart, reliable human beings," the specialist insurer is determined to make an impression — stating that from day one, employees receive immediate hands-on experience. Looking at what people have to say on Glassdoor and its corporate site, employees continuously praise the colleagues that they work with.

6. Sky Betting & Gaming

Jumping up from number 17 last year, this British gambling firm aspires to advance employee "game-changing skills" and expertise. Describing its work divisions as tribes, rather than teams, Sky Betting offers a range of fields to work in, including data, customer operations and product development. The group is a key participant of the Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion, which helps Sky Betting promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

5. Salesforce

Software group Salesforce has offices on multiple continents, yet its work ethos remains the same in each: the company represents an "Ohana" — which means "family" in Hawaiian — of trailblazers, and abides by core values including innovation, equality and trust. With its services offered to over 150,000 businesses, Salesforce keeps its 30,000-plus employees happy by providing "unparalleled rewards" with equal pay and benefits such as the chance to volunteer for seven days a year on valuable causes.

Salesforce
Robert Galbraith | Reuters
4. Bromford

Since 1963, Bromford has been dedicated to supplying customers with affordable houses, in addition to services that look to crack down on welfare-dependency, while promoting a more enriched, sustained community. According to reviews posted on Glassdoor, employees praise the company's mission and the people they work alongside, in addition to the work perks that include flexible hours, competitive salaries and benefits like gym memberships and private medical cover.

3. XPO Logistics

Surging from last year's 28 spot, one of the world's leading logistics firms is becoming a favorite among British workers. With a global workforce of more than 98,000, XPO draws upon six values to keep its business thriving: being responsive, trustworthy, committed, united, entrepreneurial and safety-focused. In its U.K. division, employees are entitled to competitive salaries, a workplace pension and discounts with major retailers.

2. Bain & Company

A newcomer to the U.K. list, this management consultancy assists companies to become stronger and agile, while adapting to disruption in their industries. With over 55 offices around the world, Bain & Company's objectives include focusing on delivering top-quality results, being transparent and practical. Inside the firm, employees are offered a host of benefits, including tailored training, "generous" parental leave and relocation and externship opportunities.

1. Anglian Water

Anglian Water moved up from second place in the 2018 list, to dethrone the previous year's winner Google. The group supplies water and water recycling services to one of the driest regions in England, supporting over 6 million customers east England and Hartlepool.

An Anglian Water official delivers water to residents in Northampton following a contamination scare.
Rui Vieira - PA Images | PA Images | Getty Images
Reviews posted on Glassdoor indicate that Anglian Water's workforce cares about what they do, with employees pushing hard to put customers' needs first. By 2020, it hopes to spend close to £5 billion on protecting local communities from extreme weather, in addition to running the business — while ensuring bills are kept at affordable rates.

Here is the full list of Glassdoor's "Best places to work" in Britain for 2019.

