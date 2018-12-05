A water utilities group operating in the east of England has been crowned the best place to work in the U.K. for 2019, according to jobs website Glassdoor.

Anglian Water topped a list of companies seen as strategically investing in work culture and growth opportunities. It is the only utility firm to feature in the top 10. Technology, consulting and finance companies are commonplace across Glassdoor's 50 Best Places to Work 2019 list. Google, which headed the U.K. list for 2018, dropped to number 13 this year.

Glassdoor examined the feedback that U.K.-based employees provide on its site, alongside the numerical ratings, which are on a scale from one to five, from the past year.

With more than 830,000 companies assessed on Glassdoor worldwide, the top 10 firms far surpassed the average rating of 3.4, with each receiving a rating of 4.4 or above.

CNBC Make It takes a look at the top 10.