TripAdvisor's 10 best fast-casual restaurants in America, from In-N-Out to Portillo's

As the restaurant industry in general grapples with sluggish sales (millennials, in particular, have even been blamed for killing casual dining), fast-casual spots have been growing in popularity. Over the last five years, visits to fast casual restaurants have grown 6 percent annually over the last five years, according to market research company NPD Group, and have a higher average check size than other fast food restaurants.

But which burger joints, taco spots and sandwich shops are actually the best?

On Tuesday, TripAdvisor announced its 2018 Travelers' Choice Awards for Restaurants, including a new category for fast casual restaurants. The fast casual category includes restaurants that offer high quality meals at an affordable price point that do not have table service or wait staff, TripAdvisor says.

The winners were determined using an algorithm that looked at the quantity and quality of reviews for fast casual restaurants in the U.S. on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period. (The awards honor that restaurant chain's specific location, not the entire chain.)

These are the top 10 best fast casual restaurants in the United States in 2018, according to TripAdvisor.