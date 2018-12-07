6 holiday gifts under $46 for your DIY friends

Don't worry if the most popular gifts this holiday season are too expensive or flashy. This list is for your DIY friends who like to get crafty.
Here are six cool, affordable gifts for the creative people in your life:
Don't worry if the most popular gifts this holiday season are too expensive or flashy. This list is for your DIY friends who like to get crafty.
Here are six cool, affordable gifts for the creative people in your life:
Price: From $28.99
Buy now: Winter-themed hanging terrarium kit
They can add some atmosphere to an office or home with this winter-themed hanging terrarium kit, complete with a live air plant.
Price: From $31.99
Buy now: Cake-decorating kit with turntable and baking supplies
If your loved one prepares desserts worthy of The Great British Baking Show, this comprehensive kit, which includes a turntable and other baking and decorating supplies, will help them make cakes worthy of the tent — and maybe even a handshake from Paul.
Price: From $35.00
Buy now: Old-fashioned cocktail infusion kit
With this old-fashioned cocktail infusion kit, they can transform their favorite whiskey into their new, favorite artisanal drink.
Price: From $41.95
Buy now: My family cookbook
Give the gift of food and history with this custom cookbook for recording, storing and passing on the recipes that matter most.
Price: From $45.95
Buy now: Knit your own beanie
If they've been dreaming of making their own beanie, or scarf, or other kind of winter wear, this beginner-level knit kit will make it easy.
Price: From $45.95
Buy now: Vegetable pickling crock pot
Pickled vegetables are in. Crock pots are in. They can have both with this cool vegetable pickling crock pot.
Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers, so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue, in which a portion will be donated.
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: 20 great holiday gifts under $25