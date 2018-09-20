Amazon's big product reveal kicks off

Amazon is hosting an event at its headquarters in Seattle on Thursday, and we're live on hand to see what's revealed.

CNBC reported earlier this week that Amazon is gearing up to launch at least eight new Alexa-powered gadgets by year-end, including a smart microwave, speaker amplifier, a receiver, a sub-woofer and a gadget for cars. We're expecting at least some of these products to be unveiled Thursday.

In particular, the sub-woofer is very likely to be announced, as publication Pocket Lint spotted a product listing that Amazon apparently posted by accident on Wednesday. There was also a product listing for a smart plug. Both have since been removed.

Amazon announced several new Echo speakers, including models with screens, last September, so it's possible it has a refresh of those in store, too.

Amazon may also use some of the time to talk about new Alexa features, or how its smart voice assistant has expanded into products developed and sold by other companies.

The company is letting reporters in around noon, but the event itself doesn't kick off until 1pm ET.





