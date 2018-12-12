In Bailey's latest book, "Hyperfocus: How to Be More Productive in a World of Distractions," he outlines several productivity hacks that will help you to effectively maximize your time. One of those hacks is a "five sentence rule" that he relies on to cut his email time in half.

Bailey says he only sends email responses that are no more than five sentences. For anything longer, he picks up the phone to have a conversation about the subject at hand. He says he even makes a note of this rule in his email signature which reads, "To respect your time and mine, I'm keeping every email to five sentences or less."

"I think there is a cost to email that we don't consider," he told CNBC Make It in October. "We're able to get information from other people more quickly, but at the same time it makes our relationship a bit more shallow." Since adopting this rule, Bailey says he's learned that people appreciate short, thoughtful email responses. He's even seen some of his colleagues mention their own five sentence rule in their email signatures.