When to comes to employee satisfaction and company culture, the tech industry still comes out on top.

Tech companies dominate Glassdoor's U.S. Large Best Places to Work list. Twenty-six percent of the companies that make the list for 2019 were tech companies like LinkedIn (No. 6), Facebook (No. 7) and Google (No. 8).

Other happy workers can be found at healthcare companies, which make up 13 percent of the list; professional services employers, which account for 10 percent of the list; and manufacturing companies, which make up 8 percent of the list.

One factor driving that positive employee engagement may be the fierce competition for talent happening in these industries, according to Glassdoor community expert Scott Dobroski. Companies in the top 100 not only offer great benefits, a fulfilling work culture and opportunities to grow, but they also reward their employees well monetarily.

The median base pay for open roles at these employers is $73,200, or 40 percent more than the median salary for a full-time American worker, which is $52,746, according to Glassdoor's October Local Pay Report, the most current data available when the analysis was conducted.