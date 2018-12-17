Expect significant shifts in the working world over the next decade, says business strategist and No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Tony Robbins.

"The next 10 years, we're going to see more change than we've seen in the last 150 years: in our bodies, in healing, in the way we do business, in robotics and algorithms," he tells CNBC Make It. That's why universal basic income (UBI) — essentially, free cash handouts to residents from their government — "is something we'll probably look at" as a solution.

It could be considered, he thinks, because AI is going to eliminate millions of jobs: "For example, right now if you just take truck drivers and Uber drivers and taxi drivers and replace them, that's five million people. Now, as a business owner, if I can buy a truck that can work 24 hours a day and never get tired and I get to depreciate the asset, or I can have an employee who I have to pay for health care for and only works seven or eight hours, it's pretty obvious where this is going to go."

And this massive shift will happen soon. "Whether it's in three, five, or 10 years — it's probably in the five to 10 year period when we're going to see these changes — that's five million jobs. If you look at what's happening with satellites with farming, that's going to eliminate another four to five million jobs," he says.

"You take those two sectors alone, with the technology coming in, at some point, it'll disrupt more jobs than we had during the world economic crisis."