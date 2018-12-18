Jack Dorsey, CEO of both Twitter and Square, took a 10-day meditation trip last month. It's a practice the tech leader said helps him de-stress and focus, one that hacks "the deepest layer of the mind."

Taking time for self-care, like Dorsey, is something more leaders should make time for, according to venture capitalist Fred Wilson.

Leaders carry immense burdens and often tackle problems that no one else can solve, said Wilson, the co-founder of Union Square Ventures and a early backer of companies like Twitter, as well as Etsy and Kickstarter.

That burden can have a negative impact on mental and physical health. "Leadership is lonely, stressful, and takes a toll on people," said Wilson. "Leaders are humans, too."

In light of the hardships leaders face, Wilson took to his blog last week to suggest simple ways leaders can prioritize self-care, tips he said he shares with the leaders he works with.

CNBC Make It has collected seven of those tips below, adding some of the latest research and insights from successful founders to help the busiest leaders better understand the importance of unplugging and recharging.