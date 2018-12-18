Want to get more done? Pull out your calendar and start "timeboxing."

"This may be the single most important skill or practice you can possibly develop as a modern professional," wrote Filtered CEO Marc Zao-Sanders in Harvard Business Review, a leader who said the approach doubled his productivity.

The technique is simple: assign a fixed period of time to a task, schedule it on your calendar—and stick to it. Work until the time period has ended, evaluate the progress that you've made and move on to your next task.

While not everyone might call it timeboxing, versions of this classic technique are used by a range of top leaders including former first lady Michelle Obama, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner who use the approach to carve out time for work priorities as well as family commitments and quiet time to think.

The trick offers a number of advantages over the standard to-do list, since it turns your calendar into a visual commitment to your priorities, wrote Zao-Sanders this week. If you aren't using this technique yet, here are four ways he said timeboxing could transform your productivity.