Business books recommended by Bill Gates, Barack Obama and other successful people

Author: Alice Schroeder
Recommended by: Golden State Warriors small forward Andre Iguodala
What the book's about: "The Snowball" is one of a limited number of authorized biographies available on billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Schroeder, a former Morgan Stanley insurance analyst, so impressed Buffett with her writing, perception and business savvy, he allowed her unprecedented access to learn about his work and life. Based on numerous interviews, Schroeder provides a wide-ranging look at Buffett's personal life, investment strategy and business tactics.
Why Iguodala recommended it: The basketball star said Schroeder's book on Buffett is one he can't live without. The work, at 982 pages, is "probably the longest" business book he's ever read, he said, but also one of the best.
"[Buffett has] been studying money since the age of 8," Iguodala told GQ. "So that's like me — I've been playing basketball since I was 6. His environment put him in that situation. He put the hard work in and made the most of his opportunities."