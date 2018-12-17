Business books recommended by Bill Gates, Barack Obama and other successful people

Author: The Arbinger Institute

Recommended by: Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield

What the book's about: "Leadership and Self-Deception" uses a relatable story about a man facing hurdles at work to show the ways we blind ourselves to our real motivations and hold ourselves back from reaching our goals and achieving happiness.

Why Butterfield recommends it: The Slack CEO said this was the most useful book he's ever read and it's one he has recommended to his entire executive team. He said two key ideas stood out to him: one, that people at work often treat co-workers as obstacles in the way of their goals; and two, that people can create villains at work to justify the ways they fall short of their own potential.

Said Butterfield, "It's crazy how much [these ideas show] up in everything — in every kind of relationship that you will have."