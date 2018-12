From pranksters and video gamers to a makeup guru, the world's highest earning YouTube influencers collectively made $180.5 million this year, according to the latest Forbes estimates.

That's up 42 percent from a year ago, when the top earners collectively made $127 million. Notably, this year's list is made solely of male YouTubers. (Only a handful of female influencers have cracked the top ten in previous years.)

Here are this year's 10 highest paid YouTube stars.