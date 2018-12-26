3 simple questions can help highly successful people shake a common bad habit

Overwhelmed? Overworked? You could be a chronic procrastinator and not even know it.

Even successful people can suffer from procrastination, Christine Li, a clinical psychologist and procrastination coach, tells CNBC Make It. The desire to be a perfectionist and gather as much information as possible before making a decision can hold high-performing people back from finishing certain tasks and moving forward.

As tasks pile up, you could feel emotionally drained, physically exhausted and guilty that your work isn't progressing despite the time you're putting in. "Nobody intends to have this be a part of their identity," says Li.

If you suspect procrastination might be holding you back, here are three simple questions Li says can get you back on track.