3 simple ways to be smarter about time management in 2019

According to a Gallup poll, 41 percent of American adults say they don't have enough time to do everything they want to do. As a result, nearly 80 percent say they feel stressed sometimes or even frequently throughout the day.

To make sure you're getting the things that matter accomplished, productivity experts Laura Vanderkam, Chris Bailey and Julie Morgenstern say it's imperative you plan your day to get the most important things done first.

Below, they share with CNBC Make It three simple habits that will help you to be more productive this year.