MoviePass product manager quits in company-wide email, describes a 'perilous work environment'

Some employees quit over the store intercom. Others achieve similar impact simply by hitting "send."
On Wednesday, Eric Jeng quit his role as a product manager at MoviePass in an email sent to every employee at the company.
Business Insider obtained the "scathing" 704-word letter, in which Jeng wrote that he could no longer "in good conscience work for people who foster such a perilous work environment for their employees." He spoke of alleged inappropriate behavior by members of MoviePass' leadership team and a toxic work environment.
While Jeng, who had reportedly worked at the company for one year, did not include specific examples, current and former MoviePass employees told Business Insider that the letter referred to alleged actions of MoviePass marketing consultant Bob Ellis, who has repeatedly been accused of inappropriate behavior towards women at the company.
According to sources familiar with the incident, several MoviePass executives threatened to quit in June 2018 if Ellis was not removed, and CEO Mitch Lowe allegedly told employees that Ellis had been let go. In November, both of the company's human resources employees were fired, and as recently as December, Ellis was still present at events and meetings at the organization. Ellis is reportedly a close friend of Ted Farnsworth, CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics, MoviePass' parent company.