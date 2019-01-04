MoviePass product manager quits in company-wide email, describes a 'perilous work environment'

"Leadership chose their own personal friendships over the reputation of the company and the safety of MoviePass employees who have been working so hard to improve the position of our company every single day," wrote Jeng.

In the letter, he also referenced an image posted on Instagram that shows Ellis and several MoviePass and Helios executives lounging on a yacht in Miami together during an event that Khalid Itum, EVP of MoviePass, allegedly described as a "business" event.

Jeng said that the post "was not only completely thoughtless, but also incredibly tone deaf. Our employees are working late hours, sometimes until 1 a.m. and on holidays to build, develop and release new MoviePass features and products, while fearful of the financial future and stability of the company."

He continued, "It sends an incredibly selfish message to MoviePass employees that members of management are living lavishly and seemingly carefree, with no concern for the company or its employees."

The now former employee also stressed the importance of reinstating a "functional and qualified HR department" at the company.

"When leadership decided to fire our only qualified HR employees, they sent a very clear message that they care very little about employee safety and security. There currently is no effective outlet for employees to discuss issues about their comfort and safety in the workplace," he wrote. "It is clear to me that our work environment has become simply too dangerous and toxic, and that we as employees cannot depend on Ted, Mitch and Khalid."

CNBC Make It reached out to Jeng and MoviePass for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

