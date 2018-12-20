The 17-year old Walmart employee who quit over a store intercom and 5 others who quit in epic ways

In 2010, Steven Slater became famous for executing one of the most epic public resignations in recent history.

Slater was working as a flight attendant for Jet Blue on a flight from Pittsburgh to New York when he got into an argument with a passenger who ignored instructions about putting luggage in the overhead compartment. According to CBS, the passenger's bag hit Slater in the head.

He went to the plane intercom system and said, "I've been in this business for 28 years! I've had it! That's it!" and repeatedly used profanity. Slater then took two beers from the plane beverage cart, deployed the plane's emergency slide and made his dramatic escape.

"He took a stand for not only flight attendants but everyone," one flight attendant told the Washington Post.

Slater was later charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and trespassing and arrested at his home. After he posted bail, Slater told reporters, "It seems like something here has resonated with a few people, and that's kind of neat." When asked if he was going to lose his job he said, "More than likely."

When he appeared on NBC's TODAY months after the incident, Slater's tone had shifted. "At the end of the day, would I have chosen to make the same decisions again? Probably not."