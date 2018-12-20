VISIT CNBC.COM

The 17-year old Walmart employee who quit over a store intercom and 5 others who quit in epic ways

A screenshot from Jackson Racicot's video uploaded to Facebook. 
Millions of Americans quit their jobs this year.

According to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), roughly 3.5 million Americans quit their jobs every month. Of these millions of workers, some manage to go above-and-beyond simply handing in a typical letter of resignation.

The people featured here quit their jobs in jaw-dropping ways. They used profanity, burnt bridges and broke with convention. Experts may not recommend following their lead, but their stories certainly struck a chord.

Here are six people who quit their jobs in epic ways:

Jackson Racicot

On December 6, 17-year-old Jackson Racicot posted a video titled, "How I quit my job today," on Facebook. As of today, the video has been viewed over 700,000 times.

The teen quit his job at the Walmart Grande Prairie Supercentre in Alberta, Canada, by reading a prepared speech into a store-wide intercom system.

"Attention all shoppers, associates and management, I would like to say to all of you today that nobody should work here, ever," he said over the speakers. "Our managers will make promises and never keep them." During his remarks, Racicot noted that he has been working for Walmart for over a year and a half, and called out his assistant manager for insulting him.

"I'm sick of all the b-------, bogus write-ups and my job," Racicot concluded. "F--- management, f--- this job and f---- Walmart."

His speech, posted here, includes profanity.

Steven Slater

Steven Slater seen here in an undated photo aboard a JetBlue aircraft.
In 2010, Steven Slater became famous for executing one of the most epic public resignations in recent history.

Slater was working as a flight attendant for Jet Blue on a flight from Pittsburgh to New York when he got into an argument with a passenger who ignored instructions about putting luggage in the overhead compartment. According to CBS, the passenger's bag hit Slater in the head.

He went to the plane intercom system and said, "I've been in this business for 28 years! I've had it! That's it!" and repeatedly used profanity. Slater then took two beers from the plane beverage cart, deployed the plane's emergency slide and made his dramatic escape.

"He took a stand for not only flight attendants but everyone," one flight attendant told the Washington Post.

Slater was later charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and trespassing and arrested at his home. After he posted bail, Slater told reporters, "It seems like something here has resonated with a few people, and that's kind of neat." When asked if he was going to lose his job he said, "More than likely."

When he appeared on NBC's TODAY months after the incident, Slater's tone had shifted. "At the end of the day, would I have chosen to make the same decisions again? Probably not."

Marina Shifrin

Marina Shifrin became an internet legend when she quit her job producing videos at Next Media Animation by shooting, editing and publishing a video of herself dancing to Kanye West's "Gone" in 2013.

"It's 4:30 a.m. and I am at work," reads the video's text on screen. "For almost two years I've sacrifice my relationships, time and energy for this job. And my boss only cares about quantity and how many views each video gets. So I figured, I'd make ONE video of my own. To focus on the content instead of worry about the views. Oh, and to let my boss know... I quit."

Shifrin's video ended up becoming a viral success. The video is no longer available on Shifrin's YouTube page because it included copyrighted material however, according to YouTube, it has been viewed more than 19 million times.

Kanye West performing in October 2016.
"I figured it was my time to leave the company, and I wanted to pursue comedy and creative writing. And so, we make these funny, satirical videos. And I thought, what better way to leave the company than make one of these videos that we've been working on?" Shifrin told Huffington Post. "I figured that the people who would get the humor in it would be the kind of people that I would want to work with."

She says the move was worth the risk. "I've always skewed towards safe jobs," she said. "And so I kind of wanted to just close that door, and go completely creative. I knew that a traditional media would not want to hire me ... but it was all in good fun."

Bahtiyar Duysak

Bahtiyar Duysak, former Twitter employee.
For 11 minutes in November of 2017, President Donald Trump's Twitter account was temporarily deleted. The deactivation turned out to have been caused by a customer service employee on his last day at work at Twitter.

That person was Bahtiyar Duysak.

Duysak told TechCrunch that his last day at the social media company was uneventful. During his final hour, he received a notification that Trump's Twitter account had been reported for violating Twitter's terms of service. "As a final, throwaway gesture, he put the wheels in motion to deactivate it," writes Ingrid Lunden for TechCrunch. "Then he closed his computer and left the building."

"It was definitely a mistake, and if I am involved in this I really apologize if I hurt anyone," said Duysak. "I didn't do anything on purpose." He says that he never believed that the President's account would or could actually be deactivated.

"I love Twitter and I love America," he said at the time.

Charlo Greene

Charlo Greene was a local news reporter in Anchorage Alaska who had decided to leave her job to become a cannabis advocate and entrepreneur.

First, Greene presented an edited news package highlighting the debate about legalizing recreational cannabis in the state of Alaska and highlighted the work of an organization called the Alaska Cannabis Club. Greene then revealed that she herself was the leader of the organization and quit on air.

"I, the actual owner of the Alaska Cannabis Club will be dedicating all of my energy toward fighting for freedom and fairness which begins with legalizing Marijuana here in Alaska," she said, to live cameras. "And as for this job, well, not that I have a choice but f--- it. I quit."

Greene then shrugged and walked off-set. When the broadcast cut back to remaining anchor Alexis Fernandez, she appeared shocked. "Alright, we apologize for that," she said.

Since leaving her job as a reporter, Greene has written a book titled "F--- it: A Guide to Letting Go and Living Free." Today, she has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

A clip of her epic quitting story is below. It includes profanity.

Chris Holmes

Chris Holmes was working for the U.K. Border Force at Stansted Airport outside of London when he became a father and realized he needed to make a career change. He wanted a job that made him feel fulfilled and also allowed him to spend more time with his family. Holmes decided to launch a cake decorating business, so when the time came to quit his job at the airport, he decided to have his cake — and eat it too.

On his birthday, Holmes brought his colleagues a cake with his resignation letter neatly iced on top.

"Today is my 31st birthday, and having recently become a father, I now [realize] how precious life is and how important it is to spend my time doing something that makes me, and other people, happy," he wrote on the cake. "For that reason, I hereby give notice of my resignation."

"If you enjoy this cake, you can order more at www.mrcake.co.uk," he added.

Since his sweet departure, Holmes has said he has no regrets.

