These are the 25 best-paying jobs in America in 2019, according to US News & World Report

Jobs in health and medicine are some of the best-paying in America, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2019 Best Jobs rankings. But those high salaries come with an important catch.

19 of the top 25 jobs in this year's rankings come with "high" or "above average" stress levels. Approximately half of the top 25 jobs in this year's ranking offered "low" or "below average" work-life balance. For the second year in a row, medical jobs dominate this list.

Thankfully, not every healthcare professional needs to trade high pay for low quality of life. A few jobs, such as orthodontist, dentist and optometrist offer good work-life balance and at least average stress levels, according to the publication's research.

This year's top paying jobs all have median salaries of at least $100,000, more than twice the U.S. median personal income, US News & World Report careers reporter Rebecca Koenig toldCNBC Make It. The publication calculated the U.S. median income at $46,124 a year using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' third quarter data for 2018).

For this year's ranking, the publication analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to determine which 100 jobs are hiring the most. It then looked across industries and measured the overall quality of each role based on seven factors: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

Here are the 25 best-paying jobs in 2019, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Anesthesiologist

Mean salary: $265,990
Stress level: High
Work-life balance: Low

2. Surgeon

Mean salary: $251,890
Stress level: High
Work-life balance: Low

3.Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Mean salary: $242,740
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Below average

4. Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Mean salary: $235,240
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Below average

The service of orthodontists and dentists are practically an essential in this day in age. The high demand for the examination, diagnoses, and treatment of diseases, injuries and malformations of teeth and the gums makes this occupation among the most highly paid professions in the United States.
Photo: Getty Images
5. Orthodontist

Mean salary: $229,380
Stress level: Below average
Work-life balance: Above average

6. Psychiatrist

Mean salary: $216,090
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Average

7. Physician

Mean salary: $198,370
Stress level: High
Work-life balance: Average

8. Prosthodontist

Mean salary: $196,960
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Below average

9. Pediatrician

Mean salary: $187,540
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Average

10. Dentist

Mean salary: $174,110
Stress level: Average
Work-life balance: Above average

11. Nurse Anesthetist

Mean salary: $169,450
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Below average

12. Petroleum Engineer

Mean salary: $154,780
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Below average

13. IT Manager

Mean salary: $149,730
Stress level: High
Work-life balance: Below average

14. Podiatrist

Mean salary: $148,470
Stress level: Average
Work-life balance: Average

15. Marketing Manager

Mean salary: $145,620
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Below average

16. Financial Manager

Mean salary: $143,530
Stress level: High
Work-life balance: Average

17. Lawyer

Mean salary: $141,890
Stress level: High
Work-life balance: Below average

18. Sales Manager

Mean salary: $137,650
Stress level: High
Work-life balance: Below average

19. Financial Advisor

Mean salary: $124,140
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Average

20. Business Operations Manager

Mean salary: $123,460
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Below average

21. Pharmacist

Mean salary: $121,710
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Below average

22. Optometrist

Mean salary: $119,100
Stress level: Average
Work-life balance: Above average

23. Actuary

Mean salary: $114,850
Stress level: Average
Work-life balance: Average

24. Political Scientist

Mean salary: $112,030
Stress level: Average
Work-life balance: Average

25. Medical and Health Services Manager

Mean salary: $111,680
Stress level: Above average
Work-life balance: Above average

