Jobs in health and medicine are some of the best-paying in America, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2019 Best Jobs rankings. But those high salaries come with an important catch.

19 of the top 25 jobs in this year's rankings come with "high" or "above average" stress levels. Approximately half of the top 25 jobs in this year's ranking offered "low" or "below average" work-life balance. For the second year in a row, medical jobs dominate this list.

Thankfully, not every healthcare professional needs to trade high pay for low quality of life. A few jobs, such as orthodontist, dentist and optometrist offer good work-life balance and at least average stress levels, according to the publication's research.

This year's top paying jobs all have median salaries of at least $100,000, more than twice the U.S. median personal income, US News & World Report careers reporter Rebecca Koenig toldCNBC Make It. The publication calculated the U.S. median income at $46,124 a year using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' third quarter data for 2018).

For this year's ranking, the publication analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to determine which 100 jobs are hiring the most. It then looked across industries and measured the overall quality of each role based on seven factors: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

Here are the 25 best-paying jobs in 2019, according to U.S. News & World Report: